Ron Holland offered by Kentucky

Ron Holland is one of the top players in the 2023 class, and he now has a scholarship offer from the Kentucky Wildcats.

With Kentucky busy handing out offers to 2024 recruits today, they also issued a scholarship offer to Holland, who is wrapping up an official visit.

As has been the case in many recruitments under John Calipari, he typically doesn’t give scholarship offers until a recruit visits Kentucky, and that’s exactly how this one played out.

Blessed to receive an offer from Coach Calipari and the University Of Kentucky @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/UHEwbAbk4P — _ronhoops (@ron2kholland) June 15, 2022

A 6-foot-8, 195-pound forward from Duncanville (TX), Holland is ranked 12th overall in 2023 by 247 Sports, 15th by Rivals, 12th by On3, and fourth by ESPN.

Back in May, Holland announced a top eight that included the Wildcats, Arkansas Razorbacks, UCLA Bruins, Texas Longhorns, Auburn Tigers, NBA G-League Ignite, Memphis Tigers, and Houston Cougars.

Thus far, the only recruiting prediction logged was a Rivals FutureCast pick for Memphis back in October of 2021. Arkansas is also viewed as a major player in this recruitment, if not the outright favorite right now.

However, Kentucky has picked up a lot of buzz recently, which has coincided with the hire of K.T. Turner, who has recruiting ties to the state of Texas.

Our own Tristan Pharis recently interviewed Holland following the Nike EYBL stop in Louisville, noting that Ron ‘Chin’ Coleman has been his primary Kentucky contact.

“I’ve been talking to Coach Chin a whole lot,” said Holland. “He has been talking to me about basketball, but not just basketball. He talks to me about how I am doing, how my family is doing, what I’m in the gym working on, and stuff like that.”

Holland also made it clear he views himself as a position-less basketball player who can run the 1-5 spots while also guarding every spot as well, which is music to the ears of John Calipari.

Be sure to read Pharis’ full interview with Holland here.

