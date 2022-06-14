Tuesday Headlines: UK Football Director of Player Development Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats football program is looking for a new Director of Player Development that was recently held by former Kentucky linebacker Courtney Love.

Love took over in 2019, following former quarterback Freddie Maggard. While it is unknown what Love’s new role will be, one would have to assume a promotion is on the horizon for the former standout linebacker. A positional coach or quality control role seems likely, especially on the defensive side of the ball, now that Jon Sumrall left to become the head coach at Troy after last season.

Keith Hackett II was the assistant director of player development last season. The deadline to apply was yesterday.

Tweet of the Day

Triple H and Kentucky QB Will Levis are also here pic.twitter.com/YcTLpwo0zx — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 13, 2022

We’ve got two words for Louisville.

