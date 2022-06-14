Where UK targets landed in the updated On3 rankings

The class of 2023 is littered with talent, and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking to put together a power-house class that resembles the early years of the John Calipari era.

With the summer circuit just about to it’s mid-way point it is time for the updated rankings for the class to start to be unveiled. On3 released their updated rankings on Monday, and the Cats have plenty of targets throughout the top-150 of the services rankings.

Leading off for the Kentucky targets is DJ Wagner coming in at No. 2, and is immediately followed by Robert Dillingham (maybe the next UK commitment) at No. 3. The top-10 also includes four other UK targets in Ugonna Kingsley (No. 5), Matas Buzelis (No. 6), Xavier Booker (No. 8), and AJ Johnson (No. 9).

Also featured inside the top-20 are KJ Evans at No. 11, Ron Holland at No. 12, Justin Edwards at No. 13, and Aaron Bradshaw, who is coming off a visit to Lexington this past weekend, at No. 17.

Andrej Stojakovic, who also holds an offer from UK, is No. 35 in the rankings.

For the lone commitment in the class, Reed Sheppard, makes the top-50 players in the class and is listed No. 42 overall.

With the Cats trending to land Dillingham soon, and Ron Holland is on campus, things are going to start taking shape in whom the main targets are in the coming months.

But it is clear that Calipari and his staff are focusing in on landing some of the top names in the class, and looking to make a statement once again.

Should be a fun recruiting cycle to follow.

