Austin Ramsey commits to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are on the board again in the 2023 class.

On Monday, Austin ‘House’ Ramsey announced his commitment to the Wildcats. It came following an official visit to Lexington over the weekend.

Hailing from Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia (PA), Ramsey picks the Wildcats while holding offers from Penn State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Rutgers, Pittsburgh and Illinois among others.

The 6-foot-4, 360-pound lineman is projected to play offensive tackle at the collegiate level. He’s ranked 785th nationally by 247 Sports Composite, which also has him ranked 68th among offensive tackle prospects.

With this pledge, Ramsey joins a seven-man 2023 class that includes Shamar Porter, Tommy Ziesmer, Kaden Moorman, Malachi Wood, Ty Bryant and Tanner Lemaster. Ramsey and Wood are the only o-line commitments.

Check out some highlights of the newest Wildcat in action!

