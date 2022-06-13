Buzz Baker joins the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky

On this week’s edition of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy welcomed a very special guest in Dave ‘Buzz’ Baker.

If you follow sports in the Bluegrass, you probably know Baker is one of the best in the business, as he’s been a sportscaster at WKYT for 40 years now. He’s also a Georgetown College graduate.

On the show, Baker discussed his time at WKYT and some of his favorite memories. He also gave an update on Mike Pratt, who is battling cancer and could use the support of the BBN.

And of course, Baker discussed the Wildcats and what to look for this year.

