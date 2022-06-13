Monday Headlines: Oscar Tshiebwe No. 1 Edition

To no surprise, Kentucky star and last year’s unanimous player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe is the no. 1 ranked player returning for another season of college basketball. Both Andy Katz and The Field of 68 have Tshiebwe as their top player and there likely isn’t a close second.

Tshiebwe averaged 17.4 points, 15.1 rebounds and shot over 60% from the floor to lead the Wildcats last season. He was far and away the best player on the court while also their leading voice in the locker room. Tshiebwe was second in the nation with 28 double-doubles (including the postseason) and was only short of North Carolina’s Armando Bacot.

His return means everything to Kentucky and has been a considerable bright spot in an offseason that has had it’s own share of woes. The Wildcat saw star guard Shaedon Sharpe leave for the NBA draft while electing to not play a single second for the program and rising assistant coach/top recruiter Jai Lucas bolted for Duke to join Jon Scheyer’s staff.

Tshiebwe will headline another talented roster that head coach John Calipari and the program have put together. It will be a solid mix of young, talented freshman with experience veterans that have had their share of success in college basketball as the Wildcats will look to once again lace up for the road to championship banner No. 9.

