All FBS teams Kentucky football has never played

Have you ever wondered how many of the FBS teams Kentucky football has never played?

There have been several teams knocked off the list in the Stoops Era, including Iowa in January’s Citrus Bowl and scheduled Group of 5 opponents like Toledo in 2019 and Charlotte four years further back. Several more teams still remain to be scheduled, but not that many.

Let’s take a look:

Power 5

Mostly Pac-12 teams filling this list—the only one they’ve played is a pair of games against Oregon State in ‘68 and ‘76 in Lexington (why the Beavers flew all the way here to lose twice is beyond me). Wake Forest is the only ACC team they haven’t faced yet—if I had to guess which of these teams will be the next UK plays, I’d say either Oregon in a New Year’s Six or Oklahoma State or Iowa State in a bowl.

Group of 5

UCF

Tulsa

Navy

Old Dominion

FIU

UTSA

UAB

Louisiana Tech

Buffalo

Northern Illinois

Western Michigan

Air Force

Boise State

Wyoming

Colorado State

New Mexico

San Diego State

Fresno State

Nevada

San Jose State

UNLV

Appalachian State

Georgia State

Coastal Carolina

Troy

Georgia Southern

South Alabama

Arkansas State

As with the Power 5, not a lot of West Coast scheduling. Every now and then UK schedules a team they’ve never met before, as they love bringing MAC and C-USA squads to Kroger Field.

Independents

Notre Dame

BYU

Army

Liberty

UMass

Yep, no games against Notre Dame in UK’s past. Also not a single matchup with the three service academies. That’s probably a good thing for the ‘Cats.

Summing up we have a grand total of 50 FBS teams that the Kentucky Wildcats have never played football against, which is 38.5% of the teams. 17 of those teams are Power 5 schools, which means that they have played 73.4% of the Power 5 schools compared to just 53.0% of the Group of 5 and Independent teams. Bowl games definitely have helped the ‘Cats out—teams like Iowa, Wisconsin, and Pittsburgh they’ve only played because of postseason bowls, and the more great seasons they have the more such opportunities they’ll get.