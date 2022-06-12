Sunday Headlines: Abby Steiner Edition

Greetings BBN. Here’s to hoping you’re having a lovely weekend with friends and family!

What more is there to say about Kentucky Wildcats track and field legend Abby Steiner, who continues to show everyone she’s one of the world’s best athletes in any sport.

Steiner’s latest accomplishment came Saturday when she broke the women’s 200-meter collegiate record with a time of 21.80 seconds at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

That helped the Kentucky women’s track and field team finish third at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, including UK’s 4x400m relay of Steiner, Karimah Davis, Dajour Miles, and Alexis Holmes winning the national championship!

Another banner day for UK Athletics.

Tweet of the Day

Breaking Record



Abby Steiner of @KentuckyTrack shattered the Women's 200M collegiate record with a time of 21.80 seconds #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/mmIjmVu4q8 — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) June 11, 2022

Take a bow (and a nap), @abbysteiner1



The only student-athlete to compete in and medal in four finals in one day at this year’s @NCAATrackField Championships.#SteinerSpeed x #UKTF x #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/siRrNfoyAK — UK Track & Field (@KentuckyTrack) June 12, 2022

UKTF Women's Team Third at NCAA Championships, Steiner, 4x4 Win Event Titles

"Any time you're at the end of the meet and you're one of the teams on the infield, that means you've had a successful outing," said Head Coach Lonnie Greene. "We happened to be the third best team indoors and outdoors, and for that I'm very grateful to my staff, the student-athletes and everybody that's connected to the program, including all the support staff," said Greene.

Oscar Tshiebwe ranked top returning player in college basketball

Tshiebwe announced April 20 live on ESPN's SportsCenter he would be returning to Kentucky next season, becoming the first national player of the year in college basketball to return since North Carolina's Tyler Hansbrough in 2008 and cementing UK's status as a preseason top 5 team heading into next season.

Trading Places: Transfers Found a Home at Kentucky

"I've built some close relationships with my teammates after one year, friendships that I will maintain for years to come," said John Thrasher."Transferring to Kentucky from a mid-major program was the best experience I've had. I was welcomed with open arms by the staff and my teammates. From day one the coaching staff and support staff were so helpful in guiding me in the right direction. The culture we established and built will be present in years to come. This has been a wonderful baseball experience, and I am beyond thankful for it."

KSR's 2022 Pangos All-American Camp Superlatives

The 20th annual Pangos All-American Camp has come and gone, with the prestigious event being held out in Las Vegas. KSR has the superlatives.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Malik Monk compete on Jimmy Kimmel’s College Knowledge

Two former Kentucky stars competed on Jimmy Kimmel's College Knowledge contest before Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

UKTF Men’s 4x400m Sixth on FInal Day at NCAA Championships

The Kentucky track and field team's 4x400-meter relay of Dwight St. Hillaire, Lance Lang, Kennedy Lightner and Brian Faust finished sixth to score three points on the final day of the men's team competition at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

College basketball transfer portal: Illinois' Jacob Grandison commits to Duke

Illinois wing Jacob Grandison announced Saturday on Instagram that he is transferring to Duke for his final year of eligibility. Grandison picked Duke over UCLA, USC, BYU, DePaul, Arizona, Iowa State, Michigan, Kentucky and Oregon.

Ranking the top 100 players of Stoops era: No. 84 Naquez Pringle

After starting his college career at the junior college level, Pringle played two seasons at Kentucky. He helped UK end its five-year bowl drought in 2016 with a strong season at defensive tackle and again helped the team win seven games during the 2017 season.

Houston detective has testified that she believes Deshaun Watson committed crimes

Detective Kamesha Baker said under oath that she shared this opinion with the office of the Harris County District Attorney. Baker also said she doesn’t know why the grand jury opted not to indict Watson.

Penny Taylor calls for Brittney Griner's release at Hall of Fame induction

Penny Taylor used her induction into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame to call for the release of her former Phoenix Mercury teammate Brittney Griner.

Favorite Mo Donegal outlasts Nest to win Belmont, giving trainer Todd Pletcher a 1-2 finish

Mo Donegal finished first and filly Nest was second, giving trainer Todd Pletcher a 1-2 finish at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday for his sixth victory in a Triple Crown race.