Karmello English sets commitment date

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats football program have a packed house this weekend.

With the biggest recruiting weekend of the summer going on, numerous blue-chip prospects in the class of 2023 are in Lexington for the weekend.

To go alongside that, some good news came out in regard to one of the top wide receivers on the board for Stoops and company, who is on the list of visitors.

That player is Karmello English.

A 4-star wide out from Phenix City (AL), he is taking his first official visit this weekend, and on Friday night, he took to his Instagram story to let everyone know we has set a commitment date of July 2nd.

English also visited Lexington back in April on an unofficial visit, and ever since, the Cats have been in a great position to land the talented wideout.

Alongside his visits to Kentucky, Auburn and Alabama are seen as the other two favorites in his recruitment, with him taking several trips to The Plains to visit with Bryan Harsin and Tigers.

With the timing of this announcement though, it would be naive to not like Kentucky’s chances in this one.

Scott Woodward is listed as the lead recruiter for Karmello, which would be another notch in the belt of the Kentucky wide-out coach. Since arriving in Lexington with Liam Coen last season, Woodward has proven he has the ability to help the Cats land some of the most talented skill players in the country.

English is currently ranked as the 141st-best player in the country, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings, which also have him as a top-25 wide out in the class of 2023.

Will Kentucky score a key recruiting win over Auburn?

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.