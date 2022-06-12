The current plan for C.J. Fredrick in the Big Blue Bahamas Tour

The Kentucky Wildcats are preparing for another season, and they may again face an ugly challenge with shooting.

Sahvir Wheeler’s inability to consistently hit from deep consistently enough partially plagued Kentucky last season. Kellan Grady made the issue less of a problem, at least when he was healthy.

This season, C.J. Fredrick, the former Iowa Hawkeyes transfer, will help quench any spacing fears. Fredrick, who has been ramping up his rehab, is planning to play in the Big Blue Bahamas Tour.

Fredrick missed virtually all of last season. Thankfully, he has already received the okay to start ramping up his rehab process. The sniper missed last season with a shin stress fracture and hamstring tear.

The plan is for him to play in the Big Blue Bahamas Tour.

“I’m good to go, but they can’t just throw me out there and expect to be able to play. So we have a good plan, a good five-week plan that leads up to the Bahamas practices and that should have me right where I can do maybe six, five Bahamas practices and the plan is to play in the Bahamas,” Fredrick said via Kentucky Sports Radio’s Zack Geoghegan.

With TyTy Washington having declared for the draft and Grady also finishing up his time in Lexington, the Wildcats are going to be in need of shooters. Fredrick won’t just bring the shooting but also experience.

The senior spent two years at Iowa before returning home.

Having played at Covington Catholic high school, Fredrick will aim to be a big-time help to Calipari’s Cats this season. The 6-foot-3 guard shot over 46% in both seasons as a Hawkeye. That’s incredibly impressive and something that will serve Kentucky well.

While not a high-volume scorer, Fredrick’s ability to help space the floor makes his return a welcome sight.