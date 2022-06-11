Saturday Headlines: Chris Oats Recovery Edition

Good morning, BBN.

Chris Oats has had a long recovery ever since suffering a debilitating injury. Since then, he’s been confined to a wheelchair while going through physical rehabilitation in order to one day walk again.

It looks as if Oats has made a significant stride as reported by BBN Tonight’s Maggie Davis.

The work is far from done for Chris Oats, but a consistent treatment plan at a new gym in Florida, coupled with his new foundation - @22OatsStrong - has given him and his family a renewed sense of hope



Good luck and prayers to Oats as he continues down the path to health.

We caught up with @UKCoachCalipari this afternoon and he had some announcements to make @KentuckyMBB will be touring the state to aid Western Kentucky with tornado relief.



Calipari looking super tanned here.

Calipari opens up about KT Turner hire | Cats Pause- The Texas pipeline was a priority for John Calipari and it looks like Turner is going to keep it open.

CJ Fredrick eager to make debut | Cats Illustrated- Kentucky needs Fredrick to be as lethal from three as he was at Iowa and to stay healthy.

Cal wants a bigger, more physical Lance Ware | Vaught’s Views- Lance Ware was an effective enforcer last season but needs to be more than just that.

Lance Ware and CJ Fredrick provide updates | KSR- Still think this team needs one more piece (not gonna happen) but still excited to see them bounce back.

TyTy Washington projected outside of the lottery | CBS- He’s very well thought of but the injuries and uneven season have him in the late first round.

Kentucky hosting FCS running back | SDS- This looks to be some insurance in case Chris Rodriguez either misses a significant amount of team or isn’t on the team at all.

Tony LaRussa defends absurd 1-2 walk | ESPN- I think it’s fair to say it may be time for him to call it a career.

Browns won’t void DeShaun Watson’s contract | Sporting News- What an absolute mess in Cleveland.