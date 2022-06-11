John Calipari planning relief tour for Wildcats in Western Kentucky

For many, destruction is still prevalent in Western Kentucky. On top of just having houses torn down by tornadoes, many lost loved ones.

John Calipari understands the pain that the region has faced. The UK athletics department and Kelly Craft have already raised over $5 million to support the rebuilding efforts so far, but Calipari isn’t content.

He’s set to use the wildly popular Wildcats to both give back and potentially bring some joy to the area.

“I don’t want anyone to forget West Kentucky and what happened out there. I haven’t been able to get out in the community because of COVID since 2019, but we’re going to make a tour, east, north, and south. Bounce around and do some things that collect things for West Kentucky. Figure out what they need, and we’re going to be there for them,” Calipari said on a BBC Tonight appearance per Kentucky Sports Radio’s Tyler Thompson.

Calipari has again shown that, while basketball is important, he’s going to do what is within his power to give back to the community. This is one of many reasons why the head coach is beloved in the Bluegrass State.

With several 5-star recruits on this roster and National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe returning as well, fans in the area will likely get to see their favorite players while also getting some much-needed assistance with whatever Calipari and the university have planned.

This isn’t the only heart-warming task the legendary coach is set to undertake. He’s also set to pay tribute to Joe B. Hall who was the Wildcats' head coach for 13 seasons from 1972-1985. He was also an assistant for 7 seasons.

“Second thing I want to do is Coach Hall’s rolled-up program. I want us to take that with us wherever we go and not only will I sign autographs for whoever, but you can sign that book, and it’ll be rolled up, and you will be with us every game on the road or at home honoring Coach Hall and being part of this program,” Calipari said.

As has often been the case with Coach Cal, impactful things are happening in Lexington.