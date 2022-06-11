Cody Williams begins to hear from Kentucky

Each year the summer circuit brings to light a couple of under-the-radar prospects that end up turning into a top-15 player in the class.

This summer is no different.

One of the players gaining some momentum in the recruiting rankings to this point is four-star forward Cody Williams.

Out of Gilbert (AZ), Williams is coming off an impressive weekend at the Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas, in which he was named to the Cream of the Crop game that features the top-30 players at the camp.

With eyes starting to focus in on what Williams is doing on the court, the Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff is also taking notice of his impressive play.

Following the camp Williams took some time to catch up with Zack Geoghegan of KSR, and let him know that the communication between the Cats has begun.

“They just texted me the other day,’ Williams said. “Just told me good job and to keep up the good work.”

With the connection now open, and his stock continuing to rise, it is a good time for the Cats to get involved.

In addition to interest from Kentucky he is also hearing the most from LSU, Colorado, BYU, Santa Clara, USC, Texas Tech, and UNLV.

He currently holds offers from Arizona State, California, Georgia Tech, Texas, Washington State, along with several others.

Williams, 6-fppt=8 and 180 pounds, is currently a 4-star prospect in the class of 2023 according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. They also list him as a top-50 player in the country, coming in at 45th overall.

With a rankings bump coming soon, don’t be shocked to see Williams flirt with the top-30 category, and potentially higher with some summer ball still to come.

Sea of Blue is loaded with Kentucky Wildcats articles, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!