FCS All-American Ramon Jefferson considering Kentucky; visited last week

Reports came out in late May that Chris Rodriguez Jr. may not suit up for the Kentucky Wildcats this season for an undisclosed reason. While the reports since have given more optimism, it is almost certain that Rodriguez will at least miss multiple games.

To aid with the loss - however long that may be - the Wildcats have become heavily interested in Ramon Jefferson, an FCS All-American running back transferring from Sam Houston State.

Standing 5-foot-10 and 215-pounds, Jefferson is ranked as a 4-star transfer and is one of the best available transfers in the portal. Previously committed to Colorado, Jefferson decommitted on May 20th and is currently considering Kentucky and Tennessee amongst others.

This past weekend, Jefferson had the opportunity to visit Lexington and talked about it with Chris Hummer at 247 Sports.

“It was nice, I really enjoyed it. I really like the offensive scheme, I feel it’ll fit my play style,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson also recognized the recent success of UK, saying, “The staff and players I spoke with were really down to earth and open, great conference (and Kentucky) has been successful past (few) years.”

Originally a prospect from the class of 2017, Jefferson has had a long college career, scoring 41 total touchdowns and averaging 984.5 yards on 159.75 carries per season.

Starting at Maine, Jefferson was under the direction of former Kentucky offensive coordinator, Liam Coen, who held the same position for the Black Bears at that time. As a redshirt freshman, Jefferson passed the 1,000-yard mark and earned freshman All-American honors.

Following off-the-field issues, Jefferson left Maine’s football program and enrolled at Garden City Community College, Terry Wilson’s former school. In his lone season, Jefferson did not lose a fumble as he rushed for 994 yards and was named all-KJCCC second-team offense.

For the past two seasons, Jefferson has been a star back for Sam Houston State. This past season, Jefferson rushed for 1,155 yards and 13 touchdowns as he was named a consensus FCS second-team All-American, and helped the Bearkats reach the FCS playoff quarterfinals.

Regardless of what happens with Rodriguez or the recruitment of Jefferson, Kentucky has a combination that should give them some confidence; a talented running back room - featuring JuTahn McClain, La’Vell Wright, and Kavosiey Smoke - and a new offensive scheme, where first-year offensive coordinator, Rich Scangarello, will be utilizing the fullback position to help spread the field and run the ball more effectively.

However, adding another quality player at the running back position is always a good thing in the SEC, and Jefferson would get a great get this close to fall practice.

Check out some of Jefferson’s highlights below.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.