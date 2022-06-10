Kentucky in the running for JUCO DB for next season

A few months back, there was growing concern that the University of Kentucky Wildcats football program would potentially head into the fall undermanned in the secondary.

After some key departures, the defensive back room had some obvious question marks, it was a forgone conclusion that Brad White would be hitting the portal this offseason in search of some quality replacements.

It started off with UK adding Division II transfer, Jordan Robinson, who backed out on his commitment to Appalachian State and ultimately decided to join the Cats.

Then the more recent addition of Texas State transfer, Zion Childress, who chose UK over the likes of TCU and Washington.

Those two names didn’t necessarily register as blockbuster roster moves but definitely provided some much-needed long-term stability to the secondary.

But it appears that Mark Stoops and his staff may not be finished just yet.

Myles Norwood is an extremely talented JUCO cornerback who attended Iowa Western last year, where he redshirted. His goal appears to be taking another redshirt year, only this time at a Power Five program.

You mean a Power 5 program like, I don’t know, Kentucky?

It’s possible!

Norwood is down to four finalists and is expected to make a decision on June 15th.

Kentucky will be competing against the likes of Indiana, Iowa State and Syracuse for the commitment.

The potential of adding Myles Norwood to the fold isn’t going to have an immediate impact of the defensive side of the ball would be a terrific pickup for depth.

A St. Louis area product, Norwood was known for being a track star in high school.

We’ve seen what this staff can do in terms of grooming players who weren’t ranked highly coming out of high school or maybe even took a less traditional path to playing in the SEC.