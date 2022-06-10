Friday Headlines: Xavier Booker Edition

For those of you who may not be familiar with Xavier Booker, the Indiana high school basketball star is starting to catch several eyeballs on the national recruiting stage. Booker is currently ranked as the 78th player in the country via 247Sports, appears to only be getting better and doing so very fast. Kentucky Sports Radio’s Zach Geoghegan wrote on Thursday that Booker is interested in visiting Kentucky. He also called Big Blue Nation his “dream school.”

Geoghegan notes that On3 had Booker ranked as their 50th player in the 2023 class and the 247Sports May rankings had Booker in their top-5. Booker came in at the 4th overall ranking just behind GG Jackson as well as UK recruits DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards.

Booker stands 6’10, is lanky at 205 pounds and is incredibly athletic. He’s picked up three offers this week alone from Auburn, Memphis and Oregon. His interest in Duke and Michigan State is also currently listed as “warm.” However, if Kentucky is indeed his dream school, it seems like this may very well be a match made in heaven.

