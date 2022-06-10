Kentucky showing interest in rising guard AJ Johnson

The Kentucky Wildcats are expressing interest in one of the fastest-rising point guards in the nation.

AJ Johnson is currently ranked as a 4-star recruit and the No. 63 overall player in the 2023 class.

During the 2022 Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas this week, Johnson turned a lot of heads as he displayed excellent ball handling with an ability to beat defenders off the dribble with ease. He also showed an ability to knock down threes and find his teammates for open looks.

Johnson made a case for being not only a 5-star recruit, but one of the top players in the entire class.

The Kentucky staff took notice as Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio reported that the staff will be flying out to Arizona next week to watch Johnson in the Section 7 event in Phoenix.

Kentucky will be in to watch 2023 four-star guard AJ Johnson next week, source tells KSR.



Fastest-rising PG in the class, pushing top-15 status — and maybe higher. One of the top performers this week at @PangosAACamp. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) June 9, 2022

Johnson was a fringe top 100 recruit heading into the spring, but after growing 6 inches since 2020 and thriving on the adidas 3SSB circuit, his stock has skyrocketed, as too has his offer list, including Gonzaga, Creighton, LSU, Texas, St. John’s, Missouri, Louisville, Xavier, Tennessee, and USC, among others.

Johnson talked about his increase in offers during an interview with Kentucky Sports Radio.

“It’s been great. All of my hard work is finally paying off,” he told KSR. “It’s a blessing for me, really. Usually it takes a while — where I’m from, it takes kids years just to get one offer. Me getting four or five in one day is pretty crazy.”

Johnson has spent several hours in the gym working on his game which has allowed him to take the massive leap this summer. He’s been hearing from new schools every day, but there is one that stands out over the others.

“Kentucky, for sure. I’ve always been a fan of that program,” Johnson told KSR. “That’s a school I’d like to hear from for sure.”

It looks like he got that wish with Kentucky showing interest and now heading out to Arizona to watch him play.

You can check out everything Johnson had to say here.

