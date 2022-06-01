Kentucky Basketball Bahamas Trip dates, opponents and location revealed

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team is officially heading back to the Bahamas.

While the trip had been rumored to happen for several months now, KSR’s Matt Jones now has the details. This year’s trip will take place August 8-14th at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau. The games will take place at the Baha Mar Convention Center.

There’s actually a website that now has all the details, which you can see at https://kentuckybahamastour.com.

According to the website, Kentucky will play four games, the first being August 10th vs. the Dominican Republic National Team.

The next game happens the following day vs. what looks like a Mexican college or professional team.

After getting Friday off, the Wildcats return to action Saturday, August 13th vs. the Carleton University Ravens out of Ottawa, Ontario.

Sunday’s final game of the trip will be against the Bahamas National team.

Fan package costs are $6,200 for single occupancy and $7,800 for double occupancy.

NCAA rules allow for a foreign tour by any college team once every four academic years. The last Bahamas trip was prior to going 30-7 during the 2018-19 college hoops season. The previous trip took place prior to the 2014-2015 season when the Wildcats played six games in the Bahamas before going 38-1 the following season.

Be sure to keep track here for more details on the Bahamas trip as they’re made available.

