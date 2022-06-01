 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News As expected

Filed under:

Wednesday Headlines: Jerry Tipton Edition

The long-time Lexington sports journalist is retiring.

By Zac Oakes
/ new

Long-time Lexington sports journalist Jerry Tipton is retiring at the end of the month.

Tipton has been one of the most notable reporters at the Lexington Herald-Leader for more than 40 years covering Kentucky Basketball through six coaches and three national championships.

Tipton has at times drawn frustrated reactions from Kentucky fans as the reporter who would often ask hard questions and many fans particularly took issue with Tipton talking about crowd attendance on his Twitter account.

And at times, his relationship with John Calipari didn’t seem the best.

Who can forget this back-and-forth?

But there will be big shoes to fill at the Herald-Leader, losing someone with the years of experience that Tipton had.

On a personal note, this writer met Jerry Tipton at a retreat for college journalists back around 2013. I found his story of how he got to where he was and his insight into the Kentucky Basketball program interesting. He also was very kind and offered any and all advice to a room of aspiring journalists.

So best wishes to Jerry in his retirement!

Tweet of the Day

We will see how this works out, but seems like a good choice.

Headlines

Can Cason Wallace be Kentucky’s go-to scorer? - Courier Journal

Wallace will be called upon early.

Kentucky still very much in play for DJ Wagner - Herald Leader

No reason to give up on this recruitment.

Four UK Baseball players named to All SEC Tournament team - Cats Pause

Well-deserved.

Nick Saban and reporter have exchange over A&M comments - ESPN

Saban admitted he shouldn’t have called out schools by name.

Will Levis in top 10 of new mock draft - Yahoo

Levis is still being viewed as one of the top QBs in the class.

It looks like an Aaron Donald retirement is a real possibility - CBS

Many thought it was crazy initially.

This is the first NBA Finals without a former UK player in 5 years - KSR

The streak comes to an end for former Kentucky Wildcats.

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...