Wednesday Headlines: Jerry Tipton Edition

Long-time Lexington sports journalist Jerry Tipton is retiring at the end of the month.

End of an era in Lexington: Jerry Tipton, the tireless UK basketball beat writer for the Herald-Leader, is retiring at the end of June. Jerry was never afraid to ask the hard questions, no matter who was the coach. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) May 31, 2022

Tipton has been one of the most notable reporters at the Lexington Herald-Leader for more than 40 years covering Kentucky Basketball through six coaches and three national championships.

Tipton has at times drawn frustrated reactions from Kentucky fans as the reporter who would often ask hard questions and many fans particularly took issue with Tipton talking about crowd attendance on his Twitter account.

And at times, his relationship with John Calipari didn’t seem the best.

Who can forget this back-and-forth?

Jerry Tipton just checked John Calipari.



"This is a media day, not coach day." pic.twitter.com/R6Pf718dbn — Clayton Abernathy (@ClayKY1) October 12, 2017

But there will be big shoes to fill at the Herald-Leader, losing someone with the years of experience that Tipton had.

On a personal note, this writer met Jerry Tipton at a retreat for college journalists back around 2013. I found his story of how he got to where he was and his insight into the Kentucky Basketball program interesting. He also was very kind and offered any and all advice to a room of aspiring journalists.

So best wishes to Jerry in his retirement!

Tweet of the Day

I think KT Turner is a solid choice who is very well respected in the recruiting ranks. The general fan may not know him but he is very well known in Texas, a state Kentucky wants to own



Early 40s, known for developing talent and loved by Larry Brown. That is why Cal got him — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 31, 2022

We will see how this works out, but seems like a good choice.

Headlines

Can Cason Wallace be Kentucky’s go-to scorer? - Courier Journal

Wallace will be called upon early.

Kentucky still very much in play for DJ Wagner - Herald Leader

No reason to give up on this recruitment.

Four UK Baseball players named to All SEC Tournament team - Cats Pause

Well-deserved.

Nick Saban and reporter have exchange over A&M comments - ESPN

Saban admitted he shouldn’t have called out schools by name.

Will Levis in top 10 of new mock draft - Yahoo

Levis is still being viewed as one of the top QBs in the class.

It looks like an Aaron Donald retirement is a real possibility - CBS

Many thought it was crazy initially.

This is the first NBA Finals without a former UK player in 5 years - KSR

The streak comes to an end for former Kentucky Wildcats.