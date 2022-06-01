Where Kentucky players stand in the latest ESPN NBA Mock Draft

With the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline day here, scouts and front offices are finally getting a good sense of the names that will be on the board for the 2022 draft.

For the Kentucky Wildcats there are two players that will be looking to hear their name called early on draft night, as TyTy Washington and Shaedon Sharpe look to become key pieces to an NBA rotation.

On Tuesday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN released his updated post-combine mock draft, and things are starting to round into form for where the BBN will see the two former Wildcats go.

Starting the night off for Kentucky, Givony has Sharpe headed to the Portland Trail Blazers with the seventh-overall pick.

A huge fan of Sharpe’s game, here is what he had to say about this selection:

“Sharpe is oozing with talent, possessing elite physical tools with his exceptional frame, length and explosiveness, to go along with dynamic perimeter shooting ability. There was a reason Sharpe was the No. 1-ranked player in his high school class, but his lack of experience and how little he has been evaluated might make it difficult for a team picking higher than this to roll the dice on him.”

Following Sharpe, Givony has the Houston Rockets taking Washington with the 17th overall pick.

Here is what he had to say about TyTy;

“Adding another steady-handed guard in the backcourt who can play with or without the ball, excels in pick-and-roll and is a strong perimeter shooter makes some sense here, especially since Washington has the size and length to play in many different lineup configurations.”

With these being the only two names on the board from Kentucky, it appears the only other name to watch for would be Kellan Grady. After working out at the G-League combine, it would don't be a shock to see the talented sharp-shooter find his footing on a G-League roster while maybe working his way into a two-way deal.

You can find the rest of Givony’s mock draft here.