DB transfer Zion Childress visiting Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats might not be finished with their 2022 roster just yet.

Texas State transfer defensive back Zion Childress is currently in the transfer portal, and the talented safety has heard from several schools, including the Cats.

Childress has already taken official visits to Washington and TCU, and he will visit Kentucky for a couple days starting on Tuesday, according to Scott Eklund of 247 Sports.

As Childress looks for his new home, he says those are the three main schools he is focused on.

“Those are the three I’m focused on,” Childress said. “We’re on the semester system, so we’re done (with school) and I need to find my new spot.”

He continued, “I’m looking for the best fit, family comfort-level and a place where I can see myself becoming the best man I can be.”

In his two seasons at Texas State, Childress recorded 135 total tackles (2 for loss), defended 9 passes, forced 2 fumbles, recovered a fumble, and recorded 1 interception.

His 74 tackles last season were good enough for 3rd on the Bobcats. He recorded 5 of his 9 career pass breakups and hauled in his lone INT in 2021.

If he ends up picking Kentucky, Childress will have three years of eligibility remaining.