Tyler Guilfoil named SEC Pitcher of the Week

Kentucky Wildcats junior pitcher Tyler Guilfoil has been named the SEC Pitcher of the Week, it was announced Monday.

Guilfoil collected the honor after holding the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers to one hit in six innings of relief in Thursday’s 3-2 win that went 13 innings to open the three-game series.

After winning Game 2 as well, the Wildcats became the first team this season to win a series over the Vols, as well as the first since 2019 to hand them a road SEC series defeat.

With Kentucky needing a hero, Guilfoil came in during the eighth inning and held the nation’s top offense to a single hit until the Cats got a two-out walk-off single from Alonzo Rubalcaba.

A Lexington native who transferred back home after last season following a three-year career at Lipscomb, Guilfoil picked up his first win of the season to go along with a team-high four saves. He has a 1.45 earned run average in 37.1 innings and a 1.01 ERA in 26.2 SEC innings.

Up next, the Bat Cats host UT Martin on Tuesday before traveling to face the South Carolina Gamecocks this weekend.

