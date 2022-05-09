Monday Headlines: Ron Holland Edition

On April 12th, Kentucky basketball officially reached out to Ron Holland. He’s the ninth-overall player in the 2023 class rankings and the third-overall power forward. The 6’8 recruit released his Top-8 on Sunday evening, which included Kentucky as a finalist.

Other Southeastern Conference schools Arkansas and Auburn were included as well as Houston, Memphis, Texas and UCLA. Holland listed the NBA G-League as his eighth finalist, but that route seems more doubtful each day as the Name, Image and Likeness opportunities continue to become more valuable.

Holland’s only “official” visit came last October at Memphis. With his Top-8 now released, he’ll probably ramp up his schedule in the coming months. Joe Tipton included this quote from Holland sharing what he likes about Kentucky in his piece last night.

“I have a great relationship with one of their players, Damion Collins. They just know what they are doing with their guys. They have a lot of NBA talent over there, and they let them rock out.

“I’ve always liked Kentucky growing up. It was one of the schools I really looked out for. Their level of communication, they text me before games, tell me what I’m getting better at and ask me what I’m working on, which I like because he wants to know how I am as a person.”

It sounds like Holland already has personal relationships with Kentucky and that could certainly benefit the likes of him wearing a Kentucky Blue jersey.

