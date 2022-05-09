Where Kentucky players stand in ESPN’s first 2023 NBA mock draft

The Kentucky Wildcats are going to have one of the top teams in college basketball again next season and will likely see more players drafted in the 2023 NBA Draft than we will see in the 2022 draft.

On Saturday, ESPN released their first 2023 mock draft and four Wildcats were predicted to hear their name called.

Cason Wallace was the first Cat coming off the board, as ESPN projects him to be selected No. 12 overall to the Atlanta Hawks. Wallace will also be the Cats’ highest-ranked recruit coming in this season.

Kentucky’s other incoming freshman, Chris Livingston, is the next player projected to be the No. 22 overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Oscar Tshiebwe, the reigning National Player of the Year, is still projected just outside of the first round, as ESPN has him No. 36 to the San Antonio Spurs.

The fourth and final Wildcat making the initial mock draft is Daimion Collins, who is returning for his sophomore season in Lexington. ESPN is projecting him early second round, going No. 38 overall to the Boston Celtics.

There is still a lot that can change between now and next summer, but it looks like the Cats are going to have a lot of NBA talent taking the floor again next season.

