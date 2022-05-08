Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez arrested Sunday morning for DUI

Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. was arrested Sunday morning and cited for careless driving, having no tail lamps, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol while refusing a breathalyzer, according to public records. He was booked at the University of Kentucky police department after being pulled over in Fayette County on Nicholasville Road near Alumni Drive.

Rodriguez will have a court date on Monday at 1 pm ET at Fayette District Court.

Set to be a fifth-year senior this fall, Rodriguez rushed for 1,379 yards and 10 touchdowns in the 2021 season. That included 107 yards and the game-winning touchdown in the 20-17 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. He earned First Team All-SEC honors and figures to be a preseason all-conference pick this coming season.

Rodriguez is also currently 1,133 yards away from breaking Benny Snell Jr.’s record for career rushing yards mark of 3,873.

We will update this developing story if any more details come out.