Sunday Headlines: Rich Strike Edition

The annual Kentucky Derby is one of the most popular sporting events in the world. Icons from all over the globe travel to Louisville for the two-minute race. This year’s Derby was cloudy — as usual — but didn’t hold back on fireworks at the end.

This is an amazing ride from the back pic.twitter.com/WNi5W9zDn9 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 7, 2022

Rich Strike, a horse that was not even expected to race in Saturday’s Derby, won the 148th Kentucky Derby despite 80-1 closing odds. Rich Strike ran down Epicenter, the Derby’s favorite at 4-1 odds, for a triumphant finish.

Rich Strike made the deadline to compete in the Kentucky Derby by 30 seconds.



INSANE @betthehorses pic.twitter.com/kdvZNJAlP3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 7, 2022

Following the win, owner Rick Dawson said Rich Strike had made the deadline by 30 seconds. Rich Strike was only in the race due to a scratch by Ethereal Road. No one had ever heard of the jockey, Sonny Leon, but his name will now be remembered in Kentucky Derby history forever. Rich Strike was purchased in Versailles for $30,000 and won the $1.8 million purse — proving to be one of the best horse racing investments of all-time.

Tweet of the Day

Go inside the Announcer's Booth as @TravisStone calls an unforgettable 148th #KyDerby. pic.twitter.com/0qod7QnuCx — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 8, 2022

Such an incredible moment.

