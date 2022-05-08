Kellan Grady gives goodbye message to the Big Blue Nation

In just one season, Kellan Grady became a beloved player by many Kentucky Wildcats fans, and coming from a mid-major school like Davidson, he had a greater appreciation for the program and fanbase.

After completing school and graduating on Friday, Grady tweeted a heartfelt thank you and goodbye to the Big Blue Nation.

Now that my time at UK is over & I’ve finished school… I want to say thank you to BBN for embracing me both on & off the court this past year. It was truly a remarkable ride & an experience I’ll cherish forever. Most importantly -Thank you @KentuckyMBB & @UKCoachCalipari # ‍ out — Kellan Grady (@KellanGrady31) May 6, 2022

Grady was projected to be the Wildcat’s primary shooter this past season, and he delivered. Making 88 threes, while shooting 41.5% from three on the season, Grady finished with the fifth-best percentage in program history.

Following the season, reports came out that Grady had fought through a severe case of plantar fasciitis dating back to the summer of 2021. Grady has since completed the doctor’s orders of resting and therapy to heal and get back on the court.

With the NBA Draft less than two months away, Grady has been working out in preparation and while not listed on any NBA mock drafts, he could find his way into the league with his elite shooting. Case in point, former Wildcat Mychal Mulder with Miami Heat.

With that said, I know the Big Blue Nation wishes Grady well in his future.

