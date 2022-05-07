Saturday Headlines: Kentucky Derby 148 Edition

Good morning and Happy Derby Day! The 148th Run for the Roses is going off today, and it looks like the weather is going to be pretty cooperative. That’s a good thing considering that this is the first “normal” Derby in two years.

Zandon is the favorite today, but he’s not overwhelming. Here is the ultimate Derby 148 betting guide so that you can be as hooked while making all of those bets at your local Derby party or if you’re out at the track today.

It’s a pretty great day to be a Kentuckian. Good luck and have fun!

Tweet of the Day

I wish the Derby was in Lexington I’m not a Louisville type of person — Tyty Washington (@tytywashington3) May 6, 2022

I get it, TyTy.

Headlines

This is Kentucky’s Derby, not Bob Baffert’s | WDRB- Good work here from my buddy Rick Bozich and he’s exactly right.

Secret Oath wins the Oaks | Courier-Journal- Trainer D. Wayne Lucas wins his fifth Oaks race but can he win the big one today?

Oscar Tshiebwe works out with Armando Bacot in Lexington | Cats Pause- The two best big men in the country. Iron sharpens Iron.

Antonio Reeves film review (subscribers) | Cats Illustrated- An in depth look at one of the newest Wildcats on the team.

UK sweeps Depaul | UK Athletics- The tennis team is off to a hot start as they sweep the Blue Demons. They advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Duke wanted the different perspective of Jai Lucas | Vaught’s Views- Really liked Jai Lucas and what he was bringing to Kentucky in regards to recruiting. It seems as if he felt a little handcuffed in Lexington.

Risers and fallers in the NBA Draft | CBS- Shaedon Sharpe is ranked as the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Don’t get mad, I’m just reporting the news.

Kentucky Derby fast facts | Sporting News- The more info, the better!

How the 2022 Reds compare to the 1988 Orioles and other historically bad teams | USA Today- Buckle up because it’s going to be worse as the season rolls on towards the dog days of summer.

Bleav in Kentucky Talks Hoops With Tod Lanter