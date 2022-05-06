Will Levis makes top-10 in ESPN mock draft; Mark Stoops believes he can be first QB picked

With spring football and the 2022 NFL Draft now complete, the attention is beginning to turn to the 2023 Draft class.

With players like Bryce Young, Will Anderson, and CJ Stroud all expected to be in next season's class, one Kentucky Wildcats star is gaining a lot of steam as we inch closer to the college football season.

Will Levis is no stranger to the BBN, and it appears he is no stranger to NFL scouts as several way-to-early mock drafts have slated the Kentucky quarterback to be a top-10 selection next season.

ESPN is the latest media outlet to join the party, as Todd McShay released his first NFL mock draft for 2023 and had Levis slated to go eighth overall to the New York Giants.

WAY-too-early 2023 Mock Draft is here! Shaping up to be an exciting class of QBs (5 in this first round projection), WRs (5), RBs (2) and DL (6). Two reminders: 1. I did not create the draft order! 2. Prospects should not base future decisions on this! https://t.co/YLfv5eESGN — Todd McShay (@McShay13) May 5, 2022

Here is what McShay had to say about his decision to place Levis in New York:

“The Giants didn’t pick up Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option, which leaves the QB seat up for grabs next season. Levis needs to find more consistency, but he has a live arm and a big 6-foot-3, 232-pound frame. He has thrived in the quick game at Kentucky, with a lot of run-pass options and screen-type stuff, but there are some Josh Allen-like traits here for new Giants coach Brian Daboll. Oh, and Levis connected with receiver Wan’Dale Robinson — whom the Giants drafted in Round 2 this year — 104 times last season.”

Mark Stoops is even more optimistic about his quarterback as he thinks Levis believes he could be the first QB off the board. He joined KSR this morning and had this to say:

“I know this: I know Will. I know how motivated he is, and it’ll drive him to see any quarterback in front of him because I believe he believes he can be the No. 1 quarterback picked and that he has that kind of ability and I think he’s gonna have that kind of year.”

The hype train is full speed ahead, and it’s shaping up to be one fun fall for the Cats.