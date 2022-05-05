Keion Brooks invited to NBA G-League Camp

Late last month, Kentucky Wildcats starting forward Keion Brooks entered his name into the transfer portal after spending three seasons in Lexington, while also testing the NBA Draft waters.

Now, Adam Zagoria reports that Brooks has been invited to an NBA G-League Camp that will be held later this month in Chicago.

Kentucky's Keion Brooks and Louisiana Tech's Kenneth Lofton have both been invited to the NBA G League Camp later this month in Chicago, per source.



Both players are also in the Transfer Portal but are focusing on the Draft at the moment. — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 5, 2022

The camp will take place May 16-17th and will give Brooks the opportunity to work out in front of not only G-League coaches, but some NBA personnel as well.

This past season, Brooks averaged 10.8 points on 49% shooting from the field. He also added 4.4 rebounds and one assist per game.

With this invite, it’s no longer a done deal that fans will see Brooks on a college campus next season, as this will be a big step if he ultimately decides to turn pro. If he preforms well, it is likely he will at least get a contract to a G-League team this offseason.

As Zagoria notes, Brooks’ focus is currently on the draft, not his potential transfer destination.

