Thursday Headlines: Maxey, Herro, and Bam Shine Edition

Three former Kentucky Wildcats had big games in a matchup against each other in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals last night.

The Miami Heat picked up the 119-103 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, and a pair of former Kentucky Wildcats led the way for the Heat to take a 2-0 series lead.

Bam Adebayo had a team-high 23 points and 9 rebounds, and the newly-crowned 6th Man of the Year Tyler Herro came away with 18 points on 6-10 shooting and 7 rebounds.

Philadelphia’s loss couldn’t be pinned on Tyrese Maxey though. Maxey played a team-high 43 minutes and scored a team-high 34 points on 12-22 shooting and went 9-11 from the free throw line.

It was a big night for the former Wildcats and surely John Calipari was happy to see it. If I’m Cal, I’m continuing to use this as recruiting material.

Tweet of the Day

Tyrese so damn good already man!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 5, 2022

LeBron said it.

Headlines

Tyler Herro was the overwhelming pick for 6th man of the year - Herald Leader

Easy decision.

Antonio Reeves ranked as #40 transfer - Cats Pause

A chance to prove them wrong.

Kentucky should feel good about its wide receiver group - KSR

A group with a ton of potential.

Kentucky not included in post-spring Top 25 - CBS

Bulletin board material.

Are changes coming to the transfer portal? - Yahoo

Two transfer windows?

Ben Simmons to undergo surgery - ESPN

Simmons has yet to play a game for Nets.

What is going on with MLB baseballs? - Bleacher Report

Offense is down at the beginning of the season.