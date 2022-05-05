Adou Thiero receives recruiting ranking

Adou Thiero is a name that the Big Blue Nation have come to know over the last few months, and it appears that things are trending to him being the next commitment in the class of 2022 for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.

The 6-5 and 180 pound point guard out of Leetsdale (PA), has been a late bloomer when it comes to recruiting, but once Kentucky got involved the spotlight flipped on to who Thiero was as a player.

Earlier this week, Thiero also received a recruiting ranking from 247 Sports, which also gave him an industry composite ranking as well.

In the composite rankings, Thiero came in as a three-star prospect and a top-200 player in the country. They also list him as the 28th best combo guard in the class.

With recent visits taken to Lexington as well as Xavier and Maryland, Thiero has also received offers from Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Duquesne, and UC Santa Barbara.

In the John Calipari era there have only been two 3-star recruits sign with the program, and they both were players from the state of Kentucky in Derek Willis and Dominique Hawkins.

With a commitment date scheduled for Sunday, if Thiero joins the mix he would likely be a player that is added for his long term potential, not his immediate impact. This past high school season he showed his ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor, and if those traits and skills continue to develop he could be a steal in the years to come.