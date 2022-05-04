Kentucky will not be the transfer destination for star receiver Jordan Addison

The Kentucky Wildcats are not going to be landing one of the top transfer portal options this offseason.

Kentucky was reportedly in the mix for Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison, but Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio reported that the Cats will not be a finalist.

Wherever Addison ends up, it is safe to say that he will be cashing in on NIL money, as Pittsburgh inside Mike Vukovcan reported that he could earn up to $2 million from USC.

Vukovcan also reported that Addison turned down an $800,000 offer from Kentucky, but Matt Jones reported that this was false.

I can say definitively this was false https://t.co/3iDbdMTZuX — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 4, 2022

As for Kentucky’s roster moving forward, the Cats still have a few scholarship spots available.

Will Levis made an appearance on Kentucky Roll Call Tuesday morning, and he talked about potential roster changes before the season gets started.

“Nothing is completely set until we get to Game 1,” Levis stated. “With the spring game, we had the guys out there playing, but nothing’s going to be set until Game 1. There’s still guys competing, and there’s still guys fighting for spots and opportunities.

“The starters aren’t necessarily the starters, and we’re just going to keep working as if we’re trying to earn our jobs and make this offense as good as possible for when the season comes up.”

The Cats will kick off their 2022 season on Saturday, September 3rd when the Miami RedHawks come to Lexington.