Wednesday Headlines: NCAA to crack down on NIL collectives

College athletics have taken a massive turn over the last two years. The introduction of Name, Image and Likeness deals has made an incredible impact on how athletes are recruited through both the high school process and transfer portal.

Naturally, some programs have larger boosters than others. However, that may not be as valuable for much longer.

Per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, “College leaders plan a crackdown on NIL collectives.”

Dellenger’s story, which can be found here, details the NCAA’s plan for their “crackdown.”

While Kentucky is arguably the largest college basketball brand in the country, and their football brand has rapidly grown over the last few years, it doesn’t appear this will impact the Wildcats.

With the transfer portal becoming increasingly popular and some college athletes chasing the largest amount of NIL money they can receive, a “crackdown” does sound interesting. Please leave your thoughts below in the comment section.

Tweet of the Day

You love to see it.

Headlines

Dillon Brooks ejected for flagrant on Gary Payton II - ESPN

More ejections in this series.

Giants see Wan’Dale Robinson as very good fit - Vaught’s Views

He should make an immediate impact.

Tyler Herro receives 96 first-place votes en route to Sixth Man of Year - ESPN

Incredible year for the former Wildcat.

Vince Marrow betting on Will Levis - Vaught’s Views

He’s slated as an early top-10 pick for next year.

Former USC receiver Bru McCoy announces transfer to Tennessee - ESPN

Solid transfer for the Volunteers.

Looking at the current Kentucky WBB roster for ‘22 - Kentucky Sports Radio

A few new faces have joined the team.

UK’s next batch of potential draft & Super Senior prospects - Cats Illustrated

Breaking down next spring’s potential departures.

UK cracks top five in ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early” Top 25 - Kentucky Sports Radio

Oscar’s decision to return heavily impacted this.