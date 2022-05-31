 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Twitter reactions to K.T. Turner joining the Wildcats

The Cats have their new assistant coach.

By Ethan DeWitt
John Calipari has his new assistant coach.

After Jai Lucas left earlier this offseason to take a job with the Duke Blue Devils, the wheels have been spinning on who Coach Calipari would find to replace a rising star like Lucas.

Enter K.T. Turner.

Known as one of the best player development coaches at the college level, Turner brings over 15 years of experience to Lexington with his most recent stop being with the Oklahoma Sooners as the associate head coach. Before his time in Norman, Turner also held the same role with the Texas Longhorns and SMU Mustangs.

This hire might have caught some by surprise, but it seems to be the perfect fit for what Calipari was looking for. Turner brings plenty of experience while also being a solid recruiter, and it is only an added bonus that he has spent some of his career coaching in the Texas, helping the Cats hold their footing with recruits from the Lone Star State.

Now, Kentucky gets a proven coach that also can help recruit a state that it has done well with in the Calipari era.

Welcome to Lexington Coach Turner!

Check out some of the reactions from Twitter below:

