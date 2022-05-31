Could Dajuan Wagner join UK?

UPDATE

Kyle Tucker, who broke the K.T. Turner news earlier today, would be surprised if Dajuan Wagner joins the Kentucky Wildcats.

For what it's worth, I'd be pretty surprised if Kentucky hires Dajuan Wagner in any capacity. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) May 31, 2022

So for now, might as well not get one’s hopes up of seeing Wagner at UK.

Last week, the Louisville Cardinals made a huge hire in Milt Wagner, the grandfather of 2023 superstar recruit DJ Wagner.

Milt was hired in a role that is not directly attached to the athletic department, which allows Louisville to keep recruiting his grandson. You can read more about that hire here.

Now, it sounds like Kentucky may be trying to make a similar move with Milt’s son, Dajuan Wagner, who played for John Calipari at Memphis.

According to KSR’s Matt Jones, there’s a possibility that Kentucky is able to hire Dajuan in some capacity.

I am also told that there is a world where Dejuan Wagner could end up joining UK Basketball in some capacity. Not finalized but possible



You hire Grandpa, we hire Dad — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 31, 2022

Some speculated Kentucky may try to hire Dajuan to replace Jai Lucas, but that spot just went to Oklahoma Sooners associate head coach K.T. Turner.

This would be a major get for the Wildcats, as it could turn the tide back in the favor of Caligari in the recruitment of DJ, who has been trending toward Louisville since Kenny Payne was hired by the school.

Ironically, Calipari hired Milt to be Memphis’ director of basketball operations prior to landing Dajuan in the high school class of 2001. Dajuan went on to be the sixth-overall pick in the NBA Draft to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Milt would remain at Memphis until 2006 when he left to become an assistant coach at UTEP and then Auburn.

Even if Kentucky hires Dajuan in some capacity, it’s no guarantee it will sway DJ to Lexington. Remember, Milt and Payne won a national championship as players at Louisville in 1986, so there’s already deep connections to the Cards within the Wagner family.

Still, it would be a major move for Calipari that would remind everyone he’s still one of the most feared coaches on the recruiting trail.

IF (and it’s still a definite if) Calipari hires Dejuan Wagner in some capacity, that is an old school Cal move that I would absolutely love — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 31, 2022

