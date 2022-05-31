Walker Horn joining UK as a walk-on

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team has a new walk-on.

According to 247 Sports reporter Travis Branham, Walker Horn will be UK’s newest walk-on.

The 6-foot-3 guard is the son of Northern Kentucky head coach Darrin Horn, a Bluegrass native who has also been the head man at South Carolina and Western Kentucky. Darrin also played at Tates Creek High School and then Western Kentucky in college.

The younger Horn was born in Covington (KY) and now plays in Texas at Westlake High School. He will join UK’s three-man 2022 high school recruiting class of Chris Livingston, Cason Wallace and Adou Thiero, as well as Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves.

We will update this post as more details on Horn come out.

