Tuesday Headlines: Leonard Miller Day Edition

Good morning BBN. Here’s to hoping you’re coming off a wonderful three-day weekend!

Today is the day we’ll likely learn what 5-star forward Leonard Miller plans to do this fall. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Miller will make an announcement on his future today at 4 pm ET today.

The top uncommitted prospect in the class of 2022, Miller could be the Kentucky Wildcats’ last chance of adding one more player for next season. However, most of the buzz surrounding Miller has been that he’ll be playing pro ball this fall, whether it be in the NBA G-League Ignite, or in the actual NBA if he keeps his name in the NBA Draft pool. Arizona is also in the running.

Whatever happens, it looks unlikely that Kentucky will be the choice for Miller.

Tweet of the Day

There is no subliminal message in this photo. pic.twitter.com/RYhv7kmARW — Will Levis (@will_levis) May 30, 2022

L’s down for life.

Your Headlines

Leonard Miller, this year’s most intriguing NBA draft prospect

Miller has to decide whether to stay in the NBA draft, withdraw his name before Wednesday and maintain his college eligibility or spend next year earning a salary with the G League Ignite before entering the draft again.

Kentucky Baseball not selected for NCAA Tournament

The Cats ranked just 52nd in the RPI, which in-large part was due to non-conference losses to No. 104 Indiana, No. 120 Eastern Kentucky No. 124 Ohio and No. 222 Western Kentucky.

Louisville EYBL Monday: Top 25 Aaron Bradshaw finishes strong, youngsters impress

On Monday, Bradshaw finished up his weekend with one last double-double scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the Scholars hard fought win over a game Meanstreets squad out of Chicago.

Rating Top 100 players of Stoops era: No. 96 Octavious Oxendine

Oxendine is the first current player to make the list so far. The defensive lineman from Radcliff has become a feared pass rusher and elite run stuffer for the Wildcats in just a year and a half worth of action.

Kentucky Football Recruiting Target Schedules Decision Date

Kentucky is in the mix for a four-star recruit, but another regional competitor is in the lead for Daeh McCullough.

Movie about Middlesboro's 1954 Little League team to be filmed in Paducah

The film’s executive producer, Ron Schmidt, told WPSD, “I think a story like this that has this Kentucky history, I think people will be very proud of this.”

Summer Depth Chart: How Kentucky sits at wide receiver

We now have a pretty good idea on how Kentucky will look at wide receiver in 2022. Let's take one final look at a projected depth chart.

Arizona Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney dies in car accident at age 25

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident Monday morning, his agent, Brian Overstreet, confirmed to ESPN.

'Focused all year long,' Maryland Terrapins finish 18-0, top Cornell to win NCAA men's lacrosse title

Maryland on Monday afternoon improved to 18-0, setting an NCAA record for most wins in a season without a loss en route to becoming men's lacrosse national champions with a victory over Cornell in East Hartford, Connecticut.

NBA Finals 2022 - X factors and series keys to the Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics showdown

Despite the offensive strengths of each team, this series will be a defensive clinic on both sides. This is the first Finals to feature the top two teams in defensive efficiency since 1996, when the Chicago Bulls defeated the Seattle SuperSonics.

NFL community salutes fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

The NFL community remembers and honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

Aaron Donald is "at peace" with his career if he doesn't get a new deal

Donald just turned 31, but he said he could walk away after eight seasons without playing another down and be satisfied. While appearing on Brandon Marshall’s “I Am Athlete” podcast, Donald said four times he is “at peace” with his career.

Werner Herzog was shot with an air-rifle during an interview

Questions as to who shot the bullet, or indeed why the bullet was shot, remain unknown, though it was clearly someone who didn’t like the filmmaker, or perhaps wasn’t a fan of Nicolas Cage’s performance in Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans.

Ancient Cypress in Chile May be World’s Oldest Tree, at 5,000 Years Old

Known as the "millennium cypress" it should probably be called the "five millennium cypress" as it's birth was before the Great Pyramids.