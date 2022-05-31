Shaedon Sharpe officially keeping his name in NBA Draft, will not return to UK

The curious case of Shaedon Sharpe has officially come to an end.

The former 5-star prospect will remain in the 2022 NBA Draft pool.

First and foremost, through God’s blessings, it has been a privilege to attend the University of Kentucky.



Thank you #BBN for your support during my time with @kentuckymbb - With the positive feedback I’ve received I will be remaining in the NBA Draft. — Shaedon Sharpe (@ShaedonSharpe) June 1, 2022

Despite never playing a single minute of collegiate basketball, Sharpe is still projected to be a high lottery selection in June’s draft, with several NBA mock drafts even including him in their top five.

Many members of the Big Blue Nation welcomed the news that Sharpe definitively would not be returning to Lexington allowing the page to officially turn.

The six-month saga was exhausting to say the least, and I believe that most fans, at minimum, were ready to move on, one way or the other.

One thing that could not be denied from the beginning is the elite talent that Shaedon Sharpe possesses.

I obviously was never able to see him in live game-action, but being on the floor pregame and watching him handle the ball it was beyond evident that he’s special.

Sharpe has just about everything tangible trait that you could want in a modern day shooting-guard.

For starters, his athleticism is out of this world.

Just a few weeks ago, Sharpe posted the highest vertical leap of any player in NBA history.

At 49 inches, it literally was measured as the top recorded attempt, even ahead of Michael Jordan.

Then there’s the less tangible attribute that is his tremendous feel for the game.

Last summer, Shaedon Sharpe went on a rampage destroying his same-age competition and really began separating himself from the other players in the class.

In videos that he’s posted online, you can see his effortless footwork and ability to use his 6-foot-5 inch height advantage to shoot over pretty much any one-on-one defensive effort.

But now I’m just telling you things that you already know.

Shaedon Sharpe is an incredible basketball player, and by all indications, with eventually thrive in the pros.

It wasn’t long after his arrival in Kentucky that we all saw his NIL deal with Porsche, prompting him to swerve around town in a stylish sports car.

I’d venture to say that most of us held onto some form of optimism that we’d see the Canadian native suit up in the blue and white at some point while he was in Lexington, but that idea just never came to fruition.

Now, the page officially can turn to next season with the concrete news that Shaedon Sharpe is no longer a part of the Kentucky basketball program.

There’s nothing left to do but wish him well in the pros and hope that his presence in the league will act as another ambassador for the UK.

When you see the latest mock drafts, it becomes increasingly difficult to be upset at Sharpe for his decision to leave his name in the draft. Most every mock draft has Sharpe going within the first 10 picks.

The NBA Draft will take place on June 23rd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.