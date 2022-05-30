 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kentucky plates 4 on SEC All-Tournament Team

The Wildcats’ unexpected run in Hoover earned some postseason honors.

By Jason Marcum
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Following a memorable run in the SEC Tournament, four Kentucky Wildcats were voted to the SEC All-Tournament Team: Catcher Devin Burkes, pitcher Sean Harney, second baseman Daniel Harris IV, and shortstop Ryan Ritter.

Burkes, from Ocala (FL), had a two-homer game in the first of two meetings vs. the No. 15 LSU Tigers. In five games, he led the Cats with a .429 batting average, seven runs and six RBI while also stealing two bases.

Harney, from Natick (MA), shined in UK’s first-round victory over the No. 20 Auburn Tigers, pitching seven shutout innings as UK became the first 12-seed to win a game at the SEC Tournament.

A Stone Mountain (GA) native, Harris batted .300 with a double, three RBI and three stolen bases.

Ritter, from Tinley Park (IL), batted .381 with four doubles and four RBI with two stolen bases.

