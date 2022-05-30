You can donate to Mike Pratt’s fight against cancer

The Big Blue Nation is so special in the fact that they will rush to take care of each other. Once again, we need the BBN to come together to help one of our own.

Mike Pratt has had a long journey in his battle with cancer that started back in July of 2019 when he had a tumor removed from his colon.

Later, he had a tumor in his liver, followed by radiation to his jaw and back.

Unfortunately, the cancer has once again returned.

One thing that is certain is Pratt is a fighter, and he has continued doing what he loves throughout this entire process.

If you would like to donate to Pratt’s fund to help him in this battle, you can do so at GiveSendGo.com/mikepratt.

“Through his three-year journey, Mike has remained the color analyst for the University of Kentucky alongside the voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach,” the page reads. “Being a former player, his love for the University shines through in every broadcast. He has also kept up his Friday talk show with Bob Valvano and most recently his daily talk show with Dan Issel.”

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari said he and his wife, Ellen, will match up to $50,000 in donations.

“If you know Mike Pratt, you know what a special man he is. He’s a dear friend to many and a gentleman to all,” Calipari said on Twitter. “And Mike needs our help.”

Pratt will begin his treatment with Hope4cancer, which treats cancer in a non-toxic program, on June 16th.

Ellen and I have been in prayer for Mike, who is one of the best people we’ve ever known.



We will match the first $50k in donations through this fundraising site.



Thank you for the support so far #BBN! Please keep donating to support our dear friend! https://t.co/3N5QIoMVk0 — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 30, 2022

Follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Kentucky Wildcats news and views. Go Cats!