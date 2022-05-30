Monday Headlines: Kentucky Baseball Edition

Happy Memorial Day from all of us at A Sea of Blue. We hope you’re having a wonderful time with friends and family.

Today is the day when the Kentucky Wildcats baseball team will learn if it’s part of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

A strong showing in the SEC Tournament — highlighted by three wins over top-25 foes — certainly made things interesting going into today’s selection show, but an erratic regular season will be very tough to overcome. Kentucky isn’t among the first four out of the most recent D1 Baseball projections.

Here’s to hoping their strong finish to the season was enough to propel them into the field of 68.

Your Headlines

