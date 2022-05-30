2024 star Ian Jackson talks recruitment and potential reclassification

One of the top players in the class of 2024 could be making the move to the class of 2023, and the Kentucky Wildcats are right in the mix.

Ian Jackson is currently ranked as the No. 3 overall player and No. 2 overall shooting guard in the 2024 class, according to Rivals.

On Thursday, Travis Graf of Rivals interviewed Jackson about his recruitment and a potential reclassification.

Jackson noted that UCLA, Oregon, Kentucky, Duke, Kansas, Syracuse, and UConn are the school that are recruiting him the hardest.

When asked about Kentucky, Jackson talked about how hands on and connected assistant coach Orlando Antigua has been this season.

“Coach (Orlando) Antigua, he’s been very hands on and has come to the majority of my games this season. He came to open runs to watch me play, and he’s been to a lot of games. He’s been in contact with me, and he calls my coaches to check on me and see how I am. He’s just been very connected with me, really.”

However, Jackson might not be staying in the 2024 class, and he talked about the possible move to 2023.

“Yeah, that can be possible. I feel like I’d have a decision made by the end of my junior year, going into AAU. If I feel like I’m ready to reclass up and take the next step and go to college, I’ll make the decision then.”

Like we see with other top players, pro options are being considered and while Jackson is still planning on going to college, he is leaving the pro door open.

As for Graf’s overall reaction, he views Kentucky and UConn as the teams with the best relationship with Jackson early on, with Syracuse joining the mix.

