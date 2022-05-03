Volleyball Cats land Xavier transfer Kelly Franxman

The Kentucky Wildcats volleyball team has landed Xavier Musketeers transfer Kelly Franxman, head coach Craig Skinner announced Tuesday. Franxman will be eligible to compete in the fall of 2022.

A Covington native who played at Scott High School in Taylor Mill, Kentucky, Franxman has been at Xavier since the 2018 season. In 2021, she played in 25 matches, recording 2.54 kills per set while hitting .193 with 1.96 digs per set. She recorded 10+ kills in 11 matches, including the Muskies’ final six matches of the season.

Defensively, Franxman had six matches of 10+ digs, and blocked 30 balls on the year.

She also thrives in the classroom, having been named to the 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21 All-Big East Academic Team.

Kentucky Volleyball Adds Transfer Kelly Franxman to 2022 Roster



Full details: https://t.co/txl6oGYNke pic.twitter.com/8ZGsf7i9Yn — Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) May 3, 2022

Sea of Blue is loaded with Kentucky Wildcats articles, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!