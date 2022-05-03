Lonnie Johnson traded to Chiefs

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs drafted Kentucky Wildcats tackle Darian Kinnard in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Now, the Chiefs have a second Wildcat, as they’ve traded for Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson. Kinnard and Johnson were teammates on Kentucky’s breakthrough 2018 team that won 10 games and defeated Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.

The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Johnson was dealt to the Chiefs for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick. The 26-year-old DB was a second-round pick by the Texans in the 2019 draft. He began his pro career as a cornerback, moved to safety in 2020, then played both positions last season.

While it’s unfortunate Johnson has struggled to adjust to the NFL, it’s great to see he’s now with a stable franchise that will compete for Super Bowls, something Houston isn’t remotely close to.

There’s actually another Bluegrass connection on the Chiefs’ roster in defensive back Devon Key, who played at Western Kentucky and is the brother of current Kentucky true freshman wideout Dane Key.

