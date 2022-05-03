Tyler Herro wins NBA Sixth Man of the Year award

Tyler Herro has brought home the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award in his third season with the Miami Heat, it was announced Tuesday.

This is the first major NBA award the former Kentucky Wildcats star has collected in what’s been a very promising start to his career.

After reaching the NBA Finals in his rookie year, and having an unreal playoff run with the Heat, Herro hit a bit of a slide in his sophomore season. This year? He bounced back in a big way, bringing home a Sixth Man of the Year award and helping lead Miami to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Per ESPN, Herro received 96 first place votes out of a possible 100, finishing in front of Kevin Love of Cleveland and Cam Johnson of Phoenix. Herro garnered 488 total points in voting.

In his 2021-22 season, Herro has put up 20.7 PPG, 5 rebounds per game, and 4 assists per game, all off the bench. Herro has played in 66 total games this season, out of 82.

Herro was taken with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, where he helped lead the Wildcats to an Elite Eight appearance, including a game-winner over Houston in the Sweet 16.

