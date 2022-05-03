Vince Marrow gives his thoughts on Darian Kinnard’s slide in the NFL Draft

It was a big weekend for Kentucky football as four Wildcats were drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

One of the players drafted was Darian Kinnard, but he didn’t go where many were expecting him to.

Kinnard was an All-American and a projected first or second-round pick when the 2021 season ended. But when the draft rolled around, Kinnard fell to the 145th overall pick selected by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Vince Marrow made an appearance on WLAP Sunday Morning Sports Talk and talked about Kinnard. He believed that he was a “lock” to be at least a second-round pick.

However, Marrow made an interesting statement about Kinnard’s draft status if he was still being coached by John Schlarman.

“I really believe if coach (John) Schlarman was still living Darian would have been a first-round pick. No doubt in my mind,” said Marrow via Your Sports Edge.

Schlarman coached Kinnard for almost three seasons before he passed away during the 2020 season. Last year, Eric Wolford took over the offensive line before leaving for Alabama after the 2021 season.

When Mark Stoops hired Zach Yenser, he said that Yenser will face a tougher job because anyone could have coached Kentucky’s line last season with all the NFL talent.

Marrow went on to say that Schlarman “understood” Kinnard and would have helped him through the draft process.

Sliding in the draft can be tough for players that were expecting to be picked early on. Marrow shared the message he gave Kinnard after the draft.

“I told him no matter where you go, thank the Good Lord and you play pissed off,” Marrow said. “It just happens sometimes. He could easily be the right tackle next year. Sometimes in the draft you want to slide. You sometimes can go to a place where you don’t win and be miserable or you can go to the Chiefs and play for high stakes.”

Marrow continued, “I think he will shock a lot of people. Remember this conversation and we will re-visit it in two years.”

Here’s to hoping the Big Dog was right on this one.