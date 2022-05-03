Tuesday Headlines: Women’s Basketball Transfers

The Kentucky Wildcats women's basketball program landed two transfers on Monday, as Ajae Petty and Eniya Russell both transferred from within the conference to join Kentucky,

Petty coming from LSU, while Russell departs from South Carolina. Petty averaged 2.4 points and as many rebounds in five minutes per game, while Russell averaged 2.3 points and 1.3 boards in seven minutes per game. Both players come to UK with three years of remaining eligibility.

Neither played major minutes for their respective teams, but much of that had to do with just how deep LSU and South Carolina were a season ago. USC had a 35-2 record and was the No. 1 team in the country while LSU 26-6 to earn the No. 9 spot.

Landing two transfers (away from in-conference opponents) with that level of experience is incredibly valuable.

Considering the turnover Kentucky has seen with their roster from a season ago, head coach Kyra Elzy has to be thrilled she landed two quality transfers from highly experienced programs. Big Blue Nation, too, should be excited to have Petty and Russell in the mix for the upcoming season.

