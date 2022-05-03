2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Will Levis getting first-round hype

For the first time in several years, a quarterback was not taken No. 1 in the NFL Draft.

Well, that is expected to change in 2023, as both Bryce Young and CJ Stroud will be eligible for the draft.

Another name to keep an eye on is Penn State transfer-turned Kentucky Wildcats star Will Levis. Levis could be a first-round pick next season, but much of his draft stock could be in the team’s success this coming season.

Levis notched 2,826 passing in his first season as a full-time starter. He could’ve left, having spent two seasons at Penn State. Levis didn’t, and his draft stock could soar with a solid season.

That said, let’s dive into a 2023 NFL Mock Draft roundup with where the Cats and projected to hear their name called.

Will Levis No. 5 to the New York Giants

OK, here we go. Daniel Jones will have the 2022 season to prove himself and if things don’t work out the team will almost certainly be looking for a QB. Levis is tough and can absolutely spin it. A good campaign in the fall will have him in the first-round conversation.

Will Levis No. 8 to the Seattle Seahawks

Levis opened a lot of eyes with his emergence after transferring from Penn State to Kentucky last season. He finished with a 90.6 overall grade in now-Rams offensive coordinator Liam Cohen’s offense. Levis has easy arm talent for a 6-foot-3, 232-pound signal-caller.

Will Levis No. 27 to the Miami Dolphins

Will Levis No. 6 to the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have searched for a new starting quarterback all offseason and still haven’t found one. They didn’t go all-in during the draft, though Matt Corral could start at some point during his rookie campaign. So, the search continues.

Will Levis No. 6 to the New York Giants

If the Giants meet Vegas’ expectations, then things did not go right with Daniel Jones in a make-or-break season. Levis is built like an action figure with terrific mobility and arm talent. Head coach Brian Daboll had a lot of success with a player like that in Buffalo.

Will Levis No. 11 to the Atlanta Falcons