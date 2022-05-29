Sunday Headlines: Chris Rodriguez Edition

It looks like the Kentucky Wildcats will be down a key football player this fall, at least for a few weeks.

According to KSR’s Matt Jones, Rodriguez is facing an issue that could lead to him missing games this fall, as his future at Kentucky is, “up in the air.”

This would be a major blow to the Kentucky offense, as Rodriguez is an all-conference back who was set to be a featured weapon for a preseason top-25 Kentucky team.

Now, it looks like Rodriguez may not be here for it, at least for several weeks. Kentucky’s first six games include massive SEC clashes at Florida and at Ole Miss.

Checking in on new expert predictions as star basketball recruits converge on Kentucky

Here’s a quick rundown of all the players from the 2023 class with Kentucky scholarship offers so far and what the latest predictions from the national recruiting websites say about each UK target.

Rating Top 100 players of Stoops era: No. 98 Mason Wolfe

In 299 career plays, Wolfe committed just one penalty and had only one missed assignment coming over the course of four active seasons.

Jodie Meeks Open To Return To L.A.

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Jodie Meeks says he is interested in a return to the team to bring a good locker room presence and shooting.

Basketball, football scheduling conundrum is in play for Kentucky - On3

Playing a game on this day for Kentucky hoops is not a strange occurrence. Under Calipari, Kentucky has played on New Year’s Eve four times and the Wildcats own a perfect 4-0 record in these matchups.

Miami Dolphins WR Lynn Bowden explains how being a former QB is helping him learn the new offense

"It's a good thing,” Bowden said following OTA’s, via the team website. “I just look at it, when I'm learning, I look at it from a quarterback's perspective, so I know everything from left to right."

Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro’s injury status: It’s a wait-and-see thing

Brady Hawk: Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro's injury status: "He's doing rest and treatment today. He won't do any court work or anything today." "We'll see him in the morning. See the progress he's made."

Los Angeles Lakers hire Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham as next head coach, sources say

Bucks assistant Darvin Ham has agreed to a four-year deal to become the next coach of the Lakers, sources told ESPN on Friday. He replaces Frank Vogel, who was fired following a 33-49 season that culminated in Los Angeles missing the playoffs.

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson cleared to return without restrictions, paving way for 2022-23 return

Zion Williamson has been cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions, the New Orleans Pelicans announced Thursday afternoon.

Heat fined $25,000 for violating NBA's bench decorum rules during Game 6 vs. Celtics

This was Miami's first fine for bench decorum this postseason, but if they get any more the amount of the fine will likely increase, as was the case with the Mavericks.

Doug Kyed's Mailbag: Trey Lance's future, NFL's best running back room, rookie receivers' fantasy outlooks and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

NFL fans have questions about Trey Lance’s future, the NFL’s best running back room, the fantasy outlook for two second-round rookie receivers, and more. DK has the answers in this week’s mailbag.

NFL tweaks the rules for interviewing head-coaching candidates - ProFootballTalk

As the NFL tries to nudge the owners toward a more fair, thorough, and inclusive process for interviewing and hiring head coaches, the league has made a couple of important tweaks to the hiring process.

Fantasy football fight leads to three-game suspension for Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham

The dispute centered on a fantasy football league that both Pederson and Pham were in last season. Pederson said he and Pham had a dispute about whether Pederson was gaming the injured reserve rules, and that spilled onto the field during batting practice before yesterday’s game.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank's foundation grants $200K to violence prevention organizations

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced Friday that it has granted $100,000 each to Sandy Hook Promise and The Health Alliance for Violence Intervention (HAVI) in light of recent mass shootings.